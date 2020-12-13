Jabalpur administration frees 14,000 square feet of government land worth over Rs 6 crore

BHOPAL: In the series of anti-mafia drives, teams of the Jabalpur district administration and the police carried out demolition of two houses amid tight security on Sunday. Around 14,000 square feet of government land worth more than Rs 6 crore were freed of encroachments.

House of a notorious criminal Monu Sonkar, and luxurious mansion of a land mafia and Congress leaders Gajendra Sonkar were bulldozed

The teams of police and the local administration razed history sheeter Monu Sonkar’s illegally constructed house in Belbaag Khatik Mohalla. The team also razed the mansion of another land mafia and Congress leader Gajendra Sonkar, a rival of Monu Sonkar.

Monu Sonkar’s house was constructed on a 6,000-square-foot plot, while a parking space and garden was developed in an adjoining 8,000-square-foot encroached area. Monu Sonkar, a prime accused in murder of ex-corporator Dhamendra Sonkar, is currently in jail. The notorious criminal faces as many as 37 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, drug pedalling, organised gambling and betting and many more.

Congress leader Gajendra Sonkar three-floored mansion, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore, had swimming pool and luxurious amenities. The plot was allotted under the ‘patta’, however, Gajendra Sonkar allegedly encroached the land of others too and constructed his mansion.

The teams accompanied with 200 police personnel led by the ASP Amit Kumar CSP RD Bhardwaz SDM Ashish Pandey, tehsildar Swati Surya began the demolition drive early morning.

The SP Siddhart Bahuguna informed the media that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given the instructions to take strict action against the land mafias, drug peddlers, chit fund racketeers and others. In the series the 14,000 square feet government land had been freed from the mafia.

The collector Kramveer Sharma said land worth more than Rs 6 crore was and the drive against the mafia in Jabalpur is going on. He also added that the administration had prepared a list of 578 people against whom the action is under way.