Madhya Pradesh: Drug mafia’s building razed, land worth Rs1 crore freed

BHOPAL: The district administration and a team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed encroachment and freed land worth Rs 1 crore from the possession of the drug mafia on Sunday.
Hukumchand Kuchbandia, a wanted criminal with 13 cases registered against him and his family has been actively supplying drugs in Bhopal for the past 27 years. They supply drugs in the Talaiya, Gautam Nagar, Chhola Mandir and Nishatpura areas. Not only the accused, but his four sons, too, are wanted by the police. All of them are on the run and the police have declared a reward on each of the accused.
The Itwara area is infamous for drugs and marijuana and Kuchbandia is one of the notorious suppliers of the area. He was on the run and the police declared a cash reward of Rs 8,000 on him. Kuchbandia’s four sons — Sumit, Aman, Shanu and Nikhil — are also wanted by the police for drug-peddling and there is a cash reward of Rs 3,000 on two of them and Rs 5,000 on the other two.
Cops feared resistance
The drive to raze the multi-storey building owned by the mafia began on Sunday morning and it ended in the afternoon. The building and structure were razed by the teams with the help of JCB machines. Police teams from nearby police stations were deployed at the site fearing resistance.
A few men and women tried to disrupt the drive, but, due to the police presence around the site, they could not offer much resistance. The building was razed with the machines owned by the civic body.
As the area is extremely congested, there was a chance of damage to other buildings. But no other building was damaged and the drive ended by evening.
Over one and a half years ago, the Bhopal police had taken action against a slum located at Itwara and nearly 70 men and 30 women were arrested then. At that time, drug supply in the area had been brought under control, but it resumed over time.
