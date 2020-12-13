Madhya Pradesh: Drug mafia’s building razed, land worth Rs1 crore freed

BHOPAL: The district administration and a team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed encroachment and freed land worth Rs 1 crore from the possession of the drug mafia on Sunday.

Hukumchand Kuchbandia, a wanted criminal with 13 cases registered against him and his family has been actively supplying drugs in Bhopal for the past 27 years. They supply drugs in the Talaiya, Gautam Nagar, Chhola Mandir and Nishatpura areas. Not only the accused, but his four sons, too, are wanted by the police. All of them are on the run and the police have declared a reward on each of the accused.

The Itwara area is infamous for drugs and marijuana and Kuchbandia is one of the notorious suppliers of the area. He was on the run and the police declared a cash reward of Rs 8,000 on him. Kuchbandia’s four sons — Sumit, Aman, Shanu and Nikhil — are also wanted by the police for drug-peddling and there is a cash reward of Rs 3,000 on two of them and Rs 5,000 on the other two.