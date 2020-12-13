Madhya Pradesh: Son of drug mafia is BJP activist, patronised by various leaders, alleges Congress

Indore: Congress on Sunday slammed the state government over the drive against drug peddlers in the state and alleged that the drug peddlers are being patronized by BJP leaders.

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja also released the ‘viral’ photographs of the son of drug peddler Preeti Jain alias Aunty with BJP leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, Ranjana Baghel, and Abhilash Pandey.

“The action of the government against drug peddlers and mafias is just a gimmick. The photos of Yash Jain, son of a drug peddling accused, are clear proof that he was patronized by BJP leaders. He used to work as a coordinator in programmes of BJP,” Saluja said.

He added that all the mafias have grown their roots in Madhya Pradesh in the 15 years tenure of BJP government.

“Mafias had left the state during the 15-month tenure of Kamal Nath and now the action by BJP government is just a gimmick to catch the small fish as all the big fishes are secured and patronized by BJP leaders,” he added.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress committee Rakesh Yadav said that Yash Jain is an active member of BJP and advisor of BJP leader Ranjana Baghel. “Chief Minister should give an explanation over the same and must apologize publicly,” he added.