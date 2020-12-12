Madhya Pradesh: More than 1 lakh Youth Congress members cast vote to elect their president

Bhopal: More than one lakh members of Indian Youth Congress in the state voted online to elect state president. The voting ended on Saturday. Dates of counting and result declaration are yet to be announced.

Nine candidates, including NSUI spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, Vandana Ben, ex-MLA Premchand Guddu’s Ajit Borasi, including Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal and minister Lakhan Yadav’s relative Sanjay Yadav. Siddharth Kushwaha and MLA Kantilal Bhuria’s son Vikrant Bhuria are in the fray.

The main contest is among Vivek Tripathi, Ajit Borasi, Sanjay Yadav and Vikrant Bhuria. Several voters complained of server slowdown. Later, the deadline of casting vote was extended from 4 pm to 6 pm to allow all members to cast vote.

Tripathi said that 1,11,821 votes were cast in three days of polling. Members from all 230 assembly constituencies participated in the polling, he said and added that the organisation opted for online polling to avoid any unfair practices in election.

Election process for organisational posts in Indian Youth Congress was restarted after Covid lockdown. The IYC elections are being held after a span of seven years

Top leaders back their men

Sources claimed that MLA Jitu Patwari and other leaders want Sanjay Yadav as president, while another group is backing Vikrant Bhuria. NSUI wants somebody from their organisation to take on the mantle of IYC president and is backing Vivek Tripathi.