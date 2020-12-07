Madhya Pradesh: Candidates intensify canvassing for polls in Youth Congress in Indore

Indore: The candidates contesting for different posts in Youth Congress have stepped up canvassing for the elections to be held from December 10-12 in the state.
The Youth Congress members in Indore will vote online on December 11. Every member will cast five votes for electing nominees for state committee, city committee, and also the constituency committee.
According to Lok Sabha president of Youth Congress Aman Bajaj, Congress is the only party where the organisation’s office bearers are appointed after elections. This time, elections in Youth Congress are taking place after seven years. “Soon, we will get new office bearers and committees across the state,” he added.”
He said preparations for election are over as about 38,000 members will cast votes in Indore. Congress spokesperson Aminul Suri said Congress party got young leaders through Youth Congress and they include Jitu Patwari, Kunal Choudhary, Vipin Wankhede among others. “Party will get a new line of young leaders, which will strengthen the party,” he added.
Leaders who are contesting for state Youth Congress president include MLAs Sidhhartha Kushwah, Vipin Wankhede, Ajit Bourasi and Vikrant Bhuria. Ramiz Khan, Tatsam Bhatt and others will test their mettle for post of city president.
Claims to lure activists: Ramiz Khan is making efforts to woo voters by stating that he is tried and tested candidate who has worked with NSUI and other national bodies of Congress party. Tatsam Bhatt claims to have a vision of development for all besides strengthening the party.
