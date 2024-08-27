'BJP No.1 In Dalit Atrocities', Congress' Jitu Patwari As Workers Stage Protest In Bhopal; Police Use Water Canon To Disperse Agitating Crowd (WATCH)

Congress leaders and workers going to MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav house |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest against the state government in Bhopal on Tuesday, alleging increasing cases of Dalit atrocities. The movement was convened by the State Congress Schedule Class Department. State Congress President Jitu Patwari, State President of Congress Schedule Caste Department Pradeep Ahirwar, ex-MLA PC Sharma, and others.

The congressmen gathered at Roshanpura Square and marched to Gherao Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence, but were stopped midway in Shyamla Hills by the police.

मध्यप्रदेश में अनुसूचित एवं आदिवासी समाज पर लगातार हो रहे अन्याय, भेदभाव और शोषण में विरूद्ध आज भोपाल में प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अनुसूचित विभाग द्वारा प्रदर्शन में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा जी, अनुसूचित विभाग के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रदीप अहीरवार जी, भोपाल ज़िला… pic.twitter.com/2S22XjyE1g — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) August 27, 2024

Addressing the gathering, state Congress President Jitu Patwari hit out at the ruling BJP. "BJP ranks number one when it comes to Dalit atrocities, citing an incident from Satna where a woman Dalit sarpanch was, apparently, denied a chair. He assured that the Congress party will always raise the voice of the Dalits and the underprivileged.

After Patwari's address, the Congress leaders and workers started marching towards the Chief Minister's house to register their protest. As they reached near Shyamla Hills police station, the police tried to stop them and set up barricades. Undeterred, the Congress leaders and workers tried to cross the barricades, when police used water canons to disperse them.