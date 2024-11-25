Bike-Borne Thieves Rob Contractor Of ₹5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near SBI Bank In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne criminals stole ₹5 lakh from a Public Health Engineering (PHE) contractor in Gwalior on Monday.

The incident occurred near SP Office, City Center, Gwalior. The contractor, Vinay Anand, was robbed as he was leaving the State Bank of India (SBI) with cash.

According to information, the incident occurred when two men on a Pulsar bike approached Vinay, snatched the cash-filled bag from him, and fled the scene.

Despite Vinay and two police officers stationed at University Square attempting to stop the robbers, their efforts were unsuccessful.

The robbery happened while Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar was attending a meeting at Jiwaji University nearby, and NSUI activists were staging a protest at University Square.

Despite a significant police presence in the area, the robbers managed to escape.

The police have stated that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Preliminary investigations suggest the robbers planned the heist after carefully observing the contractor’s movements. It is worth noting that this is not the first such incident in the area, as several robberies have been reported outside the SBI branch and within the City Center in the past.