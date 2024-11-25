BJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor's aides in Jabalpur brutally thrashed women and youth over a land on Monday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the video, two individuals can be seen engaged in a fierce fight, while a woman from the councillor’s side is pulling another woman by her hair. Both sides can be heard hurling continuous verbal abuses at each other during the altercation.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | MP: BJP Councillor Sunil Puri Goswami's Aides Beat Up Women, Youths Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #jabalpur pic.twitter.com/RxGYG8y5lb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 25, 2024

Sunil Puri Goswami’s aides allegedly thrashed women and youths during the dispute. The altercation reportedly began during the measurement of a house, which escalated into violence.

The victims claimed they were also threatened by the councillor and his supporters. One of the victims, seen in the video, alleged that Goswami and his aides issued warnings during the altercation.

The incident took place in the Tilwara police station area, and the local police are investigating the matter.

Residents and victims have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. They emphasised the need for accountability to ensure such acts of violence and intimidation do not recur in the future, thereby maintaining peace and safety in the community.