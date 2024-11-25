 BJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)

BJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Residents and victims have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor's aides in Jabalpur brutally thrashed women and youth over a land on Monday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the video, two individuals can be seen engaged in a fierce fight, while a woman from the councillor’s side is pulling another woman by her hair. Both sides can be heard hurling continuous verbal abuses at each other during the altercation.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
Gwalior Bizman Duped Of ₹3.4 Lakh By Travel Agency On Pretext Of Japan Trip; Agent Cancels...
article-image

Sunil Puri Goswami’s aides allegedly thrashed women and youths during the dispute. The altercation reportedly began during the measurement of a house, which escalated into violence.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface
Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface
'He'll Obviously Walk In': KL Rahul Hints At Inclusion Of Rohit Sharma For AUS vs IND 2nd Test
'He'll Obviously Walk In': KL Rahul Hints At Inclusion Of Rohit Sharma For AUS vs IND 2nd Test
Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL Broadcast
Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL Broadcast
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

The victims claimed they were also threatened by the councillor and his supporters. One of the victims, seen in the video, alleged that Goswami and his aides issued warnings during the altercation.

Read Also
Indore Cop Stuns Fraudsters Posing As Police Officer On Video Call, Foils Their Digital Arrest Bid...
article-image

The incident took place in the Tilwara police station area, and the local police are investigating the matter.

Residents and victims have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. They emphasised the need for accountability to ensure such acts of violence and intimidation do not recur in the future, thereby maintaining peace and safety in the community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar...

Bike-Borne Thieves Rob Contractor Of ₹5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near SBI Bank In Gwalior

Bike-Borne Thieves Rob Contractor Of ₹5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near SBI Bank In Gwalior

BJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)

BJP Councilor's Aides Beat Women, Youth Over Land In Jabalpur (WATCH)

‘Sweepers Administer Injections,’ Gwalior Animal Lovers Stage Protest Over Negligence In Stray...

‘Sweepers Administer Injections,’ Gwalior Animal Lovers Stage Protest Over Negligence In Stray...

MP Shocker! Out To Buy Biscuits, 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Confectioner In Morena

MP Shocker! Out To Buy Biscuits, 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Confectioner In Morena