‘Sweepers Administer Injections,’ Gwalior Animal Lovers Stage Protest Over Negligence In Stray Dog Sterilization Procedures | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Animal lovers in Gwalior staged a protest at the Municipal Corporation office on Monday over negligence in sterilization of stray dogs. They even placed a deceased dog's body in front of Commissioner Aman Vaishnav's car, claiming the sterilization procedures are not being carried out cautiously.

According to information, animal activist Chhaya Tomar alleged that the Municipal Corporation awarded a ₹1 crore contract for dog sterilization to unqualified doctors. She claimed that this negligence resulted in the death of a dog after its sterilization.

"If sweepers are administering injections, it shows how careless the process is," Tomar stated.

‘Dog developed a fever’

In response, sterilization program in-charge Anoop Sharma clarified that the dog had initially recovered from operation but later developed a fever. Despite treatment, it did not survive. Sharma emphasized that all sterilizations are performed by experienced doctors under the supervision of senior medical professionals.

The issue of stray dogs is a growing concern in Gwalior, with over 300 dog bite cases reported daily. Residents complain of increasing attacks, particularly targeting children, making it unsafe to walk in their neighborhoods. Many fear leaving their homes due to the rising stray dog menace.