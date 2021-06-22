Bhopal: Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Kamal Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar oppose granting relief to sand contractors

BHOPAL: The state government gave a few relaxations to sand mine contractors on Tuesday. But some ministers disagreed with such reliefs. As soon as the proposal for giving reliefs to sand contractors was put up before the Cabinet, sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia contested it. She said there was no need to give any relaxations to contractors who earned crores of rupees. Scindia further said that they had caused a huge loss to the state exchequer through illegal mining.

As soon as she her arguments ended, agriculture minister Kamal Patel said dumpers overloaded with sand were running across the state damaging the roads. A policy should be made to stop it, Patel said, adding that sand contractors were looting the state.

Energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar raised the issue of illegal mining. Tomar said that the officials trying to stop illegal mining were being attacked and it should be stopped at all costs.