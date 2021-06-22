Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back as Congress raises demand to rename Gwalior after Laxmibai

Accusing the Congress of doing politics during the Covid-19 pandemic, Scindia said, "The Congress leaders are doing politics at the time of a pandemic like Covid-19. First they urged the people not to get vaccinated, now they have alleged that some animal's meat is mixed in the vaccine and only people with such mindset are rushing to receive the vaccine jab themselves."



The politics of renaming places in the state has been going on for a long time. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has announced to rename Hoshangabad as 'Narmadapuram' for which the proposal is pending before the Central government.

There has been a demand to change the name of 'Idgah Hills' area to 'Guru Nanak Tekri' in the state capital Bhopal. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has demanded to change the name of Halali Dam in Bhopal.



BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, had raised the demand to change the names of Islamnagar, Lalghati, Halali Dam and Halalpura Bus Stand, all located in Bhopal.



Political analysts believe that some political leaders want to remain in the limelight so they keep on raising the demand for renaming cities and places in the state. The common man in the state is facing several problems. The Covid-19 pandemic caused havoc among the people and now the campaign for vaccination is underway in full swing.



On the other hand, problems like inflation and unemployment have taken a toll, but the politicians instead of paying heed to these problems are focusing on changing the names of cities.