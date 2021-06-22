Indore: Government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital sees 49 black fungus deaths in 40 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has seen 49 deaths due to Mucormycosis or black fungus infection in the past 40 days, a senior official from the facility said on Tuesday.

The hospital, attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, had 614 black fungus patients, of which 283 have been discharged and 49 have died, most having been brought to the hospital from different parts of the state in the late stage, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI.

While the mortality rate from the rare and dangerous fungal infection stands at 8 per cent in the MYH, Dean Dixit said this rate in hospitals in other parts of the country was in the 40-50 per cent range.