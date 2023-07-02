 Bhopal: Working Group Makes 7 Point Recommendations On Concluding Day Of Civil 20 Sewa Summit
Bhopal: Working Group Makes 7 Point Recommendations On Concluding Day Of Civil 20 Sewa Summit

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated 16 persons as Sewa Yogi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Bhopal: Working Group Makes 7 Point Recommendations On Concluding Day Of Civil 20 Sewa Summit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two day Civil 20 Sewa Summit 2023 held under the aegis of G 20 concluded at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Sunday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated 16 persons as Sewa Yogi. At the end of the conclave, a seven point recommendation was passed which would take the form of a policy and will be submitted during the final summit of G 20 to be held in September this year.

After the summit, National Coordinator of Sewa Summit, Santosh Gupta interacted with media persons. He said that seven point recommendations were made by the C 20 Sewa Working group.

Recommendations For Cross Country Cooperation

The recommendation favours cross country learning, cooperation and collection of exemplary service traditions of G 20 countries. To establish a global network of institutions promoting the feeling of the world is one family or Vasudev Kutumbkam. The C20 Working group also advocated to promote social works in a big way and to use the knowledge of elderly people in nation building.

Delegates from different countries including Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Africa, Uzbekistan etc attended the summit. 

