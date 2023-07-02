 MP: Speeding Truck Crushes 6 Cows To Death On Guna Bypass
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
MP: Speeding Truck Crushes 6 Cows To Death On Guna Bypass | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrible incident, six cows were crushed to death while another severely injured by a high speeding truck on Guna bypass on Sunday morning. After receiving information, Cantt police and municipal team reached the spot. The dead cows were buried by the municipality.

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV installed at a nearby dhaba. 

According to the information, 7 cows were sitting on the road in front of a dhaba near the RTO office on the bypass on Sunday. The cows were sitting on the dry road as soil had become wet due to rain. A speeding truck coming from the toll plaza rammed into the cows, killing six of them.

The injured cow was sent to Cantt Gaushala for treatment. 

Dead bodies of the cows were put into a trolley with the help of JCB.

MP: Speeding Truck Crushes 6 Cows To Death On Guna Bypass

MP: Speeding Truck Crushes 6 Cows To Death On Guna Bypass

