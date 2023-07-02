 Indore: Youth Dies After Falling Into 800-Ft Deep Gorge While Trying To Take Selfie
Anas had gone on a trip to Muhadi Fall with his friends when the incident happened.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Moin alias Anas | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after falling into an 800-feet deep gorge while he was trying to take a selfie in Indore on Saturday. Police took out the youth’s body with the help of NDRF teams on Sunday.

According to SI Satyendra Sisodia, Illiyas Colony (Khajrana) resident Moin alias Anas, son of Iqbal Khan, had gone on a trip to Muhadi Fall with his friends. While trying to take a selfie, Anas and his friend Irfan fell into the bushes. 

While Irfan got entangled in the bushes and came out safely with the help of his companions, Anas staggered and fell into the 800-feet deep gorge. 

Police started searching for Anas on Saturday night. However, the search had to be stopped due to visibility issues at night.The team re-started the search operation on Sunday morning and Anas's body was found at around 12 noon.

