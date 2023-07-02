MP: Pregnant Women, Newborns At Risk Of Fatal Infections As Drain Water Enters Maternity Ward Of Govt Hospital In Morena (WATCH)

On Cam: Pregnant Women, Newborns At Risk Of Fatal Infections As Drain Water Enters Maternity Ward Of Govt Hospital In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Water from an overflowing drain entered several wards including the maternity ward of Porsa Government Hospital in Morena district on Sunday, following barely an hour of heavy rain. Patients at the hospital including pregnant women and newborn babies are now facing the risk of catching serious infectious diseases due to the dirty water.

Notably, Porsa is the hometown of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Read Also 5 Magical Waterfalls In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

The matter pertains to a civil hospital in Porsa town under Ambah tehsil of the district. The hospital is situated in the heart of the city and offers delivery facility as well. Since the building of the hospital is old, the main road is higher than its foundation level. This is the reason why, even after mild rain, the drain on the roadside starts overflowing and dirty water from the drain gets filled in the maternity ward built in the hospital premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Knee-Deep Water Causing Trouble To Patients

According to information, about 1-2 feet of water got filled under the beds in the maternity ward of the hospital. The situation is causing trouble to pregnant women and their relatives.

According to the locals, three deliveries took place in the hospital today. Due to the filling of water in the ward, pregnant women were sitting on the bed with their new born children. For defecation and other routine work, the pregnant women had to risk their lives and wade through dirty water.

Doctors posted at the hospital also agreed with the grim picture of the hospital and said that the same situation prevails every year.