 Indore: 13 Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Online Betting
Indore: 13 Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Online Betting

36 mobile phones, three laptops and registers recovered from them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 13 persons were arrested for duping people on the pretext of online betting in the Lasudia area on Saturday. Police found that the accused had links all over the country.

According to the Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi, they received information that some people were indulging in online betting in a building in the Nipania area. After receiving information, the police team raided the building named Apex Elite in the area and found 13 people indulging in betting.

The police recovered 36 mobile phones, three laptops, and 12 registers in which the account of online betting was mentioned. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to procure SIM cards with fake documents and also open bank accounts with the same fake documents. Once they received money from online fraud victims they transferred the money to other bank accounts.

Police claimed that their network is spread in many cities like Delhi, Noida, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai and other cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The accused have been booked under various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway into the case. Several police teams have been constituted and sent to other cities to arrest the other accused in this case.

article-image
