Indore: Police Workshops Helping Women, Girls To Become Aware Of Crimes 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To prevent crime against women, Indore Police has organised more than 50 workshops in schools and other institutions in the last few months. Many women and girls have lodged their complaints as well on the helpline numbers and mobile numbers of officials shared by the officials during the workshops.

DCP (headquarters) Jagdish Dawar said that a workshop is currently being organised to create awareness among women and girls living in slum areas as well. Apart from giving information about good touch and bad touch to minor girls, they are also being made aware of how to deal with such a situation. Also, tips are being shared with women working at various places in the city to make them aware of cybercrimes so that they can become more empowered.

URJA Desks have been set up at the police stations for receiving complaints from women. The victims can directly approach these desks to lodge their complaints. The officials will take immediate action after receiving complaints.

10-year girl lodged complaint against father

Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 10-year-old girl had contacted her through the helpline provided during the awareness campaign run by the Indore Police a few months ago. The girl who was being molested by her father made a phone call to the police as she was unable to physically contact the police. After that, the police reached her place in Gandhi Nagar area and traced her. Further action was taken against her father on the complaint of the girl.

The TI further said that another girl, who lives in a hostel in the area, had contacted the police as she was being harassed by an unidentified person on social media. She sought police help to act against the person.

Another girl had lodged a complaint as she was being harassed by a youth. The girl had denied filing FIR but had requested the police to contact the youth and tell him not to harass her. The girl had found the contact number of the police officer as she had attended an awareness programme.