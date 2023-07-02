Indore: Thieves Drill Hole In Cosmetics Godown, Decamp With Cash & Goods 

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a godown of cosmetic products and managed to flee with cash and goods worth lakhs from there, police said on Saturday. This time, the thieves entered the shop after drilling hole in wall of the shop and fled from the same hole.

DCP (zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the incident took place at a godown of BK Enterprises in the Azad Nagar area. When the shop owner reached his shop he found the cash and goods missing. He immediately informed the police after seeing a big hole in the wall on the upper portion of the godown.

Thieves not only stole cash and goods but also took away the DVR of the CCTVs installed in the godown. Police claimed that there were more than 15 CCTVs installed in the godown.

The police have investigated the spot and registered a case against unidentified people. The CCTVs installed at other locations are being examined by the police.

