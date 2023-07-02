Indore: WCD Targets 845 AWCs To Be Developed Under Saksham Anganwadi Scheme | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Department is targeting 845 anganwadi centres in Indore division to be developed under the ‘Saksham Anganwadi’ programme. The step has been taken to develop, reconstruct, and upgrade the anganwadis centres.

“The upgradation will be done as a part of Government of India’s flagship programme of Saksham Anganwadis. The directorate has selected a certain number of AWCs in the state while the district authority is responsible to list the potential centers. Indore district has a target to identify 85 potential centers,” said, Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

AWCs would be strengthened and upgraded for improved nutrition and ECCE delivery for stimulating the creative, social, emotional, cognitive and intellectual development of children under six years of age in convergence with education and development programmes, improved infrastructure including internet/WIFI connectivity, LED screens, water purifier/installation of RO Machine; material for early childhood care and education including smart learning and audio-visual aids and child-friendly learning equipment.

The Directorate has further made it clear to the state that only selected Anganwadi centres will be given the funds to complete the work of renovation.

“While selecting the AWCs the focus would be on developing AWCs in those parts of the city which are under-developed. The aim is to improve conditions of AWCs situated across the various zones in the city,” said Budholiya

List of potential AWCs which are to be developed in Indore division