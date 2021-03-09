Bhopal: Women SHGs participate in Hunar Haat, a three-day exhibition-cum-sale

The event has been organised to promote the nutri-rich millets grown in the state, besides handloom and handicraft items. All-women SHGs from the state are participating in the Hunar Haat, which began on the International Women's Day.

Kodu-Kutki cookies prepared in desi ghee and butter are in great demand. The desi ghee variety is priced at Rs 400 per kg and the butter at Rs 180 per kg. The cookies are available in three flavours – gur, sugar and salt, says Jameel Khan from Bichhiya, Mandla district.

Jameel is a member of Tejaswini Jagriti Mahila Manch, an SHG with 2,100 women as its members. She says that Kodu-Kutki are the traditional farm products of the tribal-dominated Mandla, Dindori and nearby districts.