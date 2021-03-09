State Bank of India celebrates International Women’s Day and organizes ‘Annadan’

State Bank of India (SBI), as a public institution, has always endeavoured to fulfill its developmental role for every Indian and in sync with the Bank’s philosophy, Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG), a vertical of SBI has recognized the role of women in nation-building by celebrating International Women’s Day and organizing “Annadan” or “Food Donation” across the country for47 needy NGOs engaged in empowerment of women by 65 branches of SARG donating food materials like rice, wheat flour, edible oil, sugar, pulses and salt worth Rs. 9,71,651.

International Women’s Day function at SARG, Corporate Centre, was inaugurated by Shabnam Narayan, CGM (SARG) by lighting the lamp. CGM in her address appreciated the role of URJA Trust in empowering the homeless young women in claiming their rightful place in society. CGM further dwelt upon the gender inequality issues both at home and at workplace and the need to overcome them. On this occasion, women employees of SARG at Corporate Centre, Mumbai contributed for “Annadan” which included donation of 2175 kg of food materials to URJA Trust, an NGO working for welfare of homeless women in Mumbai and another NGO Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, engaged in providing shelter and schooling to tribal children.

As a part of the celebration, SARG felicitated its women employees for their distinguished services. Also, all women employees of the Vertical were gifted with 1 kg of dates to improve general well-being more particularly, hemoglobin levels in body and mitigate anemic conditions.

During the celebrations, the bank staff also ensured that Covid protocols were adhered to.