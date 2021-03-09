Indore sports update: Pink team win cricket match on International Women's Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In addition to honour ceremonies and car rallies, many other events were held on the occasion of International Women's Day across the city. Moira Sariya also celebrated Women's Day in a different way. In the Moyra Premier League, organised by Moira Saria, a match was played between 2 women's teams, in which the Pink team of Indore emerged winner.

The two-day Premier League played 12 men's teams from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, in which the Gujarat team was the winner of the tournament while wishing all the women on the occasion Chairman Vimal Todi said that this is the eighth season of the Moyra Premier League, but this time we got a social message and got a match between two women's teams.

Ravi Cricket Club win by 172 runs

Ravi Crickedt Club defeated New Central India Cricket Club by 172 runs in CW David trophy under 13 cricket tournament organized by Indore College on Monday. The match was played between New Central India Cricket Academy and Ravi Cricket Club, in which Ravi Cricket Club scored 241 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 34 overs, with Rishabh Bansal contributed 71 and Aditya Chauhan 45 runs. In response, New Central India Cricket Academy collapsed to 69 runs in 21.2 overs . For Ravi Cricket Club, Aditya Chauhan took 5 wickets.

Yadav president and Chauhan elected secretary

The annual general meeting of Indore District Yogasan Sports Association and elections were held at Kothari College under the guidance of Vijay Kaushal and in-charge of Sports Authority of India Dhar Shwetang Verma.

In the election on Monday, former IDA vice-president Harinarayan Yadav was elected president while GS Chauhan was elected as secretary.The executive body of the association is as follows: Patron: Kailash Vijayvargiya, chairman Sadhana Kothari, president Harinarayan Yadav, vice-president Naveen Gaur, Dr Vivek Sathe, Dr Avinash Yadav, Suresh Patil, Secretary GS Chauhan, Treasurer Krishna Gopal Mishra, Executive Secretary Vikas Yadav, Joint Secretary Sandeep Deshpande, SS Tomar, Govind Muleva, Executive Member Rupesh Mishra, Rakesh Raghuvanshi, Honorable Members Manoj Bajaj, Arvind Verma, Ranu Tambe, Priyanka Chauhan, Radhika Pandit, Pradeep Azad, Poonam Agnihotri, Chandan Kushwaha, Suresh Patil, Vimal Rai , Amritlal Prajapat, Kavita Bamania, Nikhil Modi, Ritu Prajapat, Pratap Rajput, Sai Kumar, Aman Kushwaha and Chetan Tilve.

Adivasi Club wins Valmiki Gold Cup

The final match of Valmiki Gold Cup prize money district-level football tournament was played at Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Adivasi Club defeated Sporting Union Football Club via penalty shoot-out (5-4) and bagged the title. The prizes were given away by Prof. Dr. Prakash Solanki, A.P. Rana, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chauhan, Bhanwarlal Kharte and Rajesh Sunahare. The guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Dharmendra Khare, Ajay Mehra, Sanjay Mehra, Devendra Patidar, Ramchandra Chauhan, PL Gohar, Ramesh Jhirwar, Bablu Akhand and Kanhaiyalal Akhand. Alankar Raikwar conducted the programme, while vote of thanks was proposed by Prashant Indurkar.