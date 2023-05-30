Bhopal: Woman held hostage, raped in farmhouse; accused arrested within 24 hours

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of two children, who was living away from his husband, was held hostage in a farmhouse and allegedly raped, said the Katara Hills police, here on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested within 24-hours of the case.

The police informed that the 27-year old victim lives in one of the villages under the Katara Hills police station. The accused Narmada Kushwaha came in contact with the victim two years back.

On Sunday the accused met the victim near the BDA Colony and asked her to settle the loan amount and took her to his farm house. First the accused captivated her and raped her. Then he left the victim and ran away.

Accused was planning to run away to Raisen

The victim reached the police and filed the complaint on Monday. The police registered the case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

The police found Narmada Kushwaha hiding and planning to abscond to his native village Bhaisara in Raisen district and arrested him.

