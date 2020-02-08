Bhopal: Wine shop a big nuisance for Shyamla Awasiya Parisar’s residents

Surendra Agrawal, colony president, said, “It is true nuisance for the colony. We applied lot of tactics for driving the shop out of campus but all failed. We are facing real brunt of this wine shop as anti-social activities remain on rise. It is commercial thing but it should be located properly without creating problems for others.”

Harishankar said, “Many a time, we objected with wine shop owners to no avail and now we have become habitual. We have no other option but to tolerate this nuisance. To avoid our families from getting exposed to abusive words, comments and other nuisance we keep our rear door shut permanently.”

Devendra Mishra said, “Such commercial activities should be well under control. Visitors do not have any etiquette. They even misbehave with residents. Ladies to have faced odd situations. We have to guard the school children when they step out to pick their school bus and when they return from schools.”

Amit Maurya said, “Sometimes, it is too bad as customers get into heated exchange over petty issue in inebriated condition. It looks bad when we are at bus stop with friends. It does not look nice but we have no option. Even police is helpless. Many a time, we complain. When police intervene, things become orderly but soon it gets back to square one.”