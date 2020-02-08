Bhopal: Wine shop a big nuisance for Shyamla Awasiya Parisar’s residents

BHOPAL: Shyamla Awasiya Parisar, Depot Square, is facing nuisance due to wine shop. The First floor and onward of the building houses residential units but its ground floor facing the road has a wine shop and its ahata (drinking facility).
In order to avoid the abusive words and hullaballoo of the wine shop customers the residents are forced to keeps the doors and windows of their flats shut. This deprives inmates of sun and ventilation.
At times heated exchange and verbal duel among customers over petty issues in inebriated condition become so loud that it affects the student inmates of the residential units. Residents feel powerless as their efforts to shift the wine shop from the campus have been in vain.
Surendra Agrawal, colony president, said, “It is true nuisance for the colony. We applied lot of tactics for driving the shop out of campus but all failed. We are facing real brunt of this wine shop as anti-social activities remain on rise. It is commercial thing but it should be located properly without creating problems for others.”
Harishankar said, “Many a time, we objected with wine shop owners to no avail and now we have become habitual. We have no other option but to tolerate this nuisance. To avoid our families from getting exposed to abusive words, comments and other nuisance we keep our rear door shut permanently.”
Devendra Mishra said, “Such commercial activities should be well under control. Visitors do not have any etiquette. They even misbehave with residents. Ladies to have faced odd situations. We have to guard the school children when they step out to pick their school bus and when they return from schools.”
Amit Maurya said, “Sometimes, it is too bad as customers get into heated exchange over petty issue in inebriated condition. It looks bad when we are at bus stop with friends. It does not look nice but we have no option. Even police is helpless. Many a time, we complain. When police intervene, things become orderly but soon it gets back to square one.”
