Bhopal: Tutor booked for sexually assaulting girl student

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old tutor has been booked for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl student by Shymla Hills police. Police registered the case after the victim lodged the complaint.
Mukund Singh Chouhan sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her after which the victim lodged the complaint with the police. The victim in her complaint stated that she came in contact with the accused when she started attending tuition classes. On February 17, 2019 when she was alone at the tuition at Professor Colony, the accused sexually assaulted her and he even assured her of marriage.
As the victim was minor, the accused told her to marry when she would attend the marriageable age and later when she asked for marriage, he expressed his inability and fled. The victim was minor at the time of sexual assault, so police have registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act. After preliminary investigation, the police have registered case against the accused and started a search for the accused.
In another case, Baghsewania police booked a youth for molesting a 15-year-old girl on Thursday. Police said that the accused, Abhisek Maseeh, who also hails from the same locality of the victim, used to tease her and on Thursday he molested her. The Victim lodged complaint against the accused and a case of molestation was registered.