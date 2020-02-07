Bhopal: Tutor booked for sexually assaulting girl student

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old tutor has been booked for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl student by Shymla Hills police. Police registered the case after the victim lodged the complaint.

Mukund Singh Chouhan sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her after which the victim lodged the complaint with the police. The victim in her complaint stated that she came in contact with the accused when she started attending tuition classes. On February 17, 2019 when she was alone at the tuition at Professor Colony, the accused sexually assaulted her and he even assured her of marriage.