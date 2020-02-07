Bhopal: BJP Mayor gives Congress govt 72-hr time to inaugurate Arch Bridge and Rani Kamalapati statue, or else he will do so

BHOPAL: Giving 72-hour ultimatum to the state government, the Mayor Alok Sharma warned to go ahead with the inauguration of the Arch Bridge and unveiling statue of Rani Kamalapati statue if government failed to do so within stipulated time.

The mayor, whose tenure is to end on February 18, sat on a dharna here on Friday warning the government to take immediate decision over the inauguration of Arch Bridge at Lowek Lake and statue of Rani Kamlapati near Kamla park.

“I have given the ultimatum to go ahead with the unveiling of the statue of Rani Kamapati if government fails to take any decision in this regard. I would organize a programme and as per protocol send invites to ministers and MLAs,” said the Mayor. BJP district president Vikash Virani, chairman of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Surjit Singh Chauhan and other joined him in dharna.