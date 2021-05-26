Bhopal: Will this year's rains bring more black fungus? Doctors divided in their opinion

BHOPAL: Doctors differ in their opinions on the growth of black fungal infection in the rainy season. A section of the doctors says that the moisture in the atmosphere will help it grow, while another section says that it has nothing to with weather as it is directly linked to the immune system of the body which is compromised due to administration of steroids in pandemic times.

Steroids were given in many cases even before the pandemic, but black fungus cases were not reported. It is the prolonged use of steroids which is suppressing immunity.

Weather not the cause

"Black fungal infection has nothing to do with the weather, so its virulence will not spread in the rainy season. It is not a common fungus which grows in the rainy season Itís directly related with the immunity of a person which is compromised due to steroids administered for treatment of Covid cases. The fungus is found everywhere, but, because of the bodyís resistance, it canít infect a person. But now, with suppressed immune systems and fluctuating sugar levels, the fungus is growing in the nasal cavity, eyes and other parts of the body."- ENT Amit Ganguly