Bhopal: Narottam Mishra hails Digvijaya's silence over Kamal Nath issue

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra has hailed former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for not issuing any statement over the FIR against his party colleague and MPCC president, Kamal Nath.

Mishra said he appreciated Singhís keeping away from Nathís statement. The home minister said that the FIR against Nath would not be withdrawn.

Mishra said the pen drive Nath was talking about should be brought within the purview of the probe. According to Mishra, Nath should either hand over the pen drive to SIT or say that he had lied to the people.

Mishra further said that Nath should say what the neighbouring states, such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, had done to deal with the pandemic. He urged Nath to speak about the schemes those states had launched for the people afflicted with Covid-19.