Bhopal: Absconding nurse Shalini in the Remdesivir blackmarketing case arrested

BHOPAL: The Kolar police have arrested the absconding nurse Shalini Verma, who is a co-accused in the blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections case that was busted by the police a month ago. The accused nurse said that her boyfriend had lured her that they would purchase a bike if they sold the injections. The nurse was hiding in her home in Chhindwara from where she was held on Tuesday.

The accused nurse would steal injections from JK Hospital and give it to her boyfriend. Her boyfriend, Jhalkan Meena, who is also a nurse in the hospital, sold the injections at higher rates. The police had arrested him on April 23 while Verma had been on the run since.