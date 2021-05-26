Bhopal: Absconding nurse Shalini in the Remdesivir blackmarketing case arrested

BHOPAL: The Kolar police have arrested the absconding nurse Shalini Verma, who is a co-accused in the blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections case that was busted by the police a month ago. The accused nurse said that her boyfriend had lured her that they would purchase a bike if they sold the injections. The nurse was hiding in her home in Chhindwara from where she was held on Tuesday.
The accused nurse would steal injections from JK Hospital and give it to her boyfriend. Her boyfriend, Jhalkan Meena, who is also a nurse in the hospital, sold the injections at higher rates. The police had arrested him on April 23 while Verma had been on the run since.
On Tuesday, the police received information that she was hiding at her native place in Chhindwara. She was held and brought to Bhopal on Wednesday. Meena is booked under the Disaster management Act, Essential Commodities Act and also under NSA.
SHO Chandrakant Patel said the nurse was in hiding. He said she had discarded her mobile number and was living at her home there. He said she claimed her boyfriend had lured that about a new bike by selling the injections. The accused nurse would administer fake injections to patients and would give the original ones to Meena.
As there is a shortage of the Remdesivir injection in Bhopal, relatives of patients are buying it at higher rates.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)