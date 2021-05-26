Bhopal: Postpone June 20 prelims, demand MPPSC aspirants in view of covid situation and black fungus pandemic

BHOPAL: The state Civil Services aspirants preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams have demanded the postponement of the preliminary examinations scheduled for June 20, considering the Covid situation and the black fungus pandemic.

Some of the aspirants have also written and appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the MPPSC office to postpone the prelims. An estimated 3.4 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the MPPSC preliminary examinations slated for June 20.

ìAbout 40-50% of the aspirants have been affected directly or indirectly be the pandemic. Several have lost some near or dear ones in this pandemic and they are in a trauma,î said MPPSC aspirant Ajay.