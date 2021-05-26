Bhopal: Postpone June 20 prelims, demand MPPSC aspirants in view of covid situation and black fungus pandemic

BHOPAL: The state Civil Services aspirants preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams have demanded the postponement of the preliminary examinations scheduled for June 20, considering the Covid situation and the black fungus pandemic.
Some of the aspirants have also written and appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the MPPSC office to postpone the prelims. An estimated 3.4 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the MPPSC preliminary examinations slated for June 20.
ìAbout 40-50% of the aspirants have been affected directly or indirectly be the pandemic. Several have lost some near or dear ones in this pandemic and they are in a trauma,î said MPPSC aspirant Ajay.
Considering the pandemic and safety of the aspirants, even the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations that were slated for June 27 have been postponed. They would now be held in the month of October, said another aspirant, Rohit.
Not only have the UPSC examinations been postponed, but the civil services examinations in other states, too, have been deferred. The Uttar Pradesh State Service Commission has deferred its state examinations that were slated for June 13. Bihar may also delay its state Civil Services examinations.
Interestingly, the MPPSC has cancelled its State Engineering Examination, 2020, and Dentistsí Examination, 2019, that were scheduled in June citing the safety of aspirants because of the Covid pandemic.
There are students who have recently recovered from Covid and there are others who are still to recover from Covid or black fungal infection. The future of such aspirants would be put at stake, said Pihu.
ìThis examination can also act as a super-spreader as it will be a congregation of 3.4 lakh peopleónot only from the state, but also from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Maharashtra,î said another aspirant. Deferring this examination also seemed judicious considering the warning about the third wave, he added.
In a latest development, the JEE advanced have also been deferred.
Another aspirant, Vikas Dixit, has also written to the MP Human Rights Commission to take note and postpone the prelims of the MPPSC.