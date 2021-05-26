Bhopal: Protest by 'Rehri, Patri Samiti', now street vendors want frontline workers status

A street vendor, Vikas, said, "We welcome the decisions taken by the government due to the corona pandemic, but the economic situation has worsened since the imposition of the corona curfew. Street vendors are in an economic crisis with no way to get out of it."

Another street vendor, Rakesh, said that a Town Vending Committee (TVC) should be set up in Bhopal under the Path Vendor Act, 2014, so that a survey of street vendors could be done and their vending cards made. Street vendors should be recognised as frontline workers as they make essential items available to the people during the pandemic. The†vendors should be treated with respect, he said.