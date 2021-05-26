Bhopal: Medical representative arrested for black-marketing of Remdesivir injections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A medical representative working with a private pharmaceutical company has been arrested by police for black-marketing of Remdesivir injections here on Wednesday.

The police have recovered five vials of Remdesivir injections from his possession. He was to sell the injections to a person at a high rate.

The accused has been identified as Alok Ranjan, a resident of Patna in Bihar. Police said he lived in a rented accommodation in Ayodhya Nagar in state capital.

Shahpura police station had received information that a man was involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections. “We got information that he was to deliver the injections to a person at high prices. On the basis of information received through an informer, the accused was detained,” said a police officer.

Zone-II additional superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria confirmed the arrest and said that the accused was being questioned to ascertain if he was a part of a racket. Recently, the police had busted a racket involved in black-marketing of injections with arrest of four youths in Kolar area.