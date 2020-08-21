Bhopal: Why was Faith Builder's project favourite investment destination for IPS officers?

BHOPAL: As the news of I-T raids on Faith Builders broke, several stories related to investment of serving and retired police officials and bureaucrats started doing rounds.

According to sources about a dozen bureaucrats including seven IPS and four IAS officers has invested in various projects of the Faith Builders owned by Raghvendra Singh Tomar.

People who know Tomar well say that he got advantage of his family background as his father Parmal Singh Tomar was an IPS officer who retired as IG. He had family relations with several senior IPS officials and he convinced several of them in his projects.