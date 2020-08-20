Bhopal: I-T sleuths swoop down on premises of Faith Builders, associates

The I-T raids have sent ripples across the crème-de-la-crème of Bhopal. Several IPS officials have bought flats and properties in projects run by Faith Builders and his associates. The officials have now started clarifying their decision of buying property in the said projects.

Most of these properties were bought in the past six to seven years. One of the associates of Tomar is said to have a ‘Rags to Riches’ story. Piyush Gupta, owner of A&A Associates is said to run a small business in bangles till a few years ago. His assets today run into several crores.

Sources said that I-T teams have come across discriminating documents revealing more than 100 benami properties in and around Bhopal. They have also found 5 lockers in various banks which will be opened later. More revelations are expected after IT officials go through all the documents seized from their offices. Trends suggest that some documents or precious wealth could be stashed in the lockers as well.

Sources say that the firms in question have invested in more than 350 acres of land, 8 residential projects, 22 residential plots, 2 resorts, 2 shopping malls, 7 flats, 10 big houses besides other projects.

Sources say that Faith Builders and his associates were under the I-T scanner for quite some time- specially after inauguration of his cricket academy. Some anonymous complaints against the builder had been sent to the Enforcement Directorate as well.