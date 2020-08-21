Bhopal: Hubby gives triple talaq to wife via video-call, CM Shivraj assures all help

BHOPAL: A team from Kohefiza police station will leave for Bengaluru to nab the man who divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq through video call.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the victim of all help.

He has asked DGP to coordinate with Bengaluru police and ensure speedy justice to victim. Chouhan said that despite ban on triple talaq, a few people were resorting to this inhuman practice and making a mockery of the law.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the victim approached Kohefiza police. The complainant, a 42-year-old woman was married to Faiz Alam Ansari in 2001. The accused holds citizenship of Singapore as well.