Bhopal Weather Update: City receives 51.2 mm of rainfall

Heavy rain lashed state capital for second consecutive day as it recorded 51.2mm rainfall on Friday. About 80 mm of rainfall was received in last 24 hours.
The downpour inundated low lying areas and caused water logging at several places. Water reached basement of many shopping complexes and residential colonies. Many people had to drag their two wheelers through the water filled roads.
Banganga, Hamidia Road, Bhopal Talkies, Nadra Bus stand, DIG Bungalow, Chetak Bridge, Safia College Road were heavily waterlogged and posed problems for commuters.
Vendors selling idols of Lord Ganesha had to cover them with polythene sheets. Though rain occurred in broken spells in the morning, it was heavy in the evening. It caused power cuts and disrupted water supply in morning. Substation located at Mandakini (Kolar) developed technical snag. The colonies connected through power substation suffered most as they had to face load shedding.
The rain brought down temperature by 3.3 degrees Celsius, infusing chill in atmosphere. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius, which was below normal. The minimum temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius was also below normal. There was sharp drop in day temperature by 3.3 degrees Celsius. Similarly, there was drop in night temperature by 1.9 degrees Celsius.
