Bhopal Weather Update: City receives 51.2 mm of rainfall

Heavy rain lashed state capital for second consecutive day as it recorded 51.2mm rainfall on Friday. About 80 mm of rainfall was received in last 24 hours.

The downpour inundated low lying areas and caused water logging at several places. Water reached basement of many shopping complexes and residential colonies. Many people had to drag their two wheelers through the water filled roads.

Banganga, Hamidia Road, Bhopal Talkies, Nadra Bus stand, DIG Bungalow, Chetak Bridge, Safia College Road were heavily waterlogged and posed problems for commuters.