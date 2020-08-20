Bhopal: Low floor buses still off roads, operators to protest on August 25

Even as the government has allowed resumption of inter district passenger bus services in the state from Thursday, public transport including low floor buses and magic vans are still off the roads in the state capital. Only autos and app based taxis are running in the city.

The drivers, cleaners and technicians of the low floor buses - operated by Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL)- have refused to run their buses over their pending salaries. A delegation of low floor buses operators had gone to meet Chief Minister on Thursday in this regards, but since CM had other engagements they could not meet him.

The buses operators now have decided to stage a protest march to CM house on August 25 to raise their demands, they would also hand over a memorandum to the CM.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) which owns BCLL has to clear Rs 5 crore dues to Durgamba Motors- the bus operator. BNC has already paid Rs 25 lakh for disbursement of salaries to the bus staffers, however, Durgamba Motors did not clear our salaries taking plea that it has to clear the sue tax first, informed Aziz Khan, president of low floor buses operators. The drivers, cleaners and other staff of BCLL’s low floor buses are still waiting for their salaries, he added.