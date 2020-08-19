Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri looking for shooters to kill 15000 stray pigs, issues nationwide tender

Shivpuri municipality’s move to float tenders for inviting shooters to kill 15,000 stray pigs has become the talk of the town. The municipality was in the news for the same reason in 2014.

The municipality issued a tender on August 13 inviting shooters from across the country to get rid of pigs that are a major cause for accidents. Several incidents of pigs attacking people were reported after which the district administration decided to eliminate the menace.

Large numbers of people are engaged in pig farming in the city. “They have been asked several times to shift pigs in sheds on city outskirts but all the warning went in vain,” Shivpuri chief municipal officer KK Pateria said.