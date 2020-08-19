Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri looking for shooters to kill 15000 stray pigs, issues nationwide tender

Shivpuri municipality’s move to float tenders for inviting shooters to kill 15,000 stray pigs has become the talk of the town. The municipality was in the news for the same reason in 2014.
The municipality issued a tender on August 13 inviting shooters from across the country to get rid of pigs that are a major cause for accidents. Several incidents of pigs attacking people were reported after which the district administration decided to eliminate the menace.
Large numbers of people are engaged in pig farming in the city. “They have been asked several times to shift pigs in sheds on city outskirts but all the warning went in vain,” Shivpuri chief municipal officer KK Pateria said.
The district administration says that it took the decision after receiving complaints in large numbers. “There have been many complaints of pigs attacking people and children. Accidents are also increasing because of them leading to casualties,” Shivpuri district collector Anugraha P said.
Municipality officials said efforts to contain pig population have failed. The office conducted a survey ward-wise and about 15,000 pigs were found. After this, tender was floated to kill 15,000 pigs.
Shivpuri was in news in 2014 when it had called a shooter from Hyderabad to kill pigs. Then, certain social activists objected and filed a petition in Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The High Court rejected the petition and gave nod to Shivpuri district administration’s decision.
