Bhopal: We can't be complacent, govt is taking every measure to check Covid third wave: Minister Sarang

Bhopal: Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday that there was no room for complacency. The state government was taking all measures, including ensuring availability of oxygen, to avert possible third wave of Covid in the state.

Talking to Free Press on the sidelines of Free Press' function held in association with LNCT group to honour Corona warriors on Tuesday, the minister said, "We wish there is no third wave of Corona. However, Coronavirus is unpredictable. Nothing can be said with certainty. But we are doing what we can do to avert the possible third wave in the state."

The minister said, "Our level of preparedness is the major difference between the second wave that hit us and the possible third wave. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Kerala and other parts of the country as well as foreign countries."

Sarang said Madhya Pradesh had a good number of oxygen plants. After setting up oxygen plants in medical colleges, the government was working on oxygen plants in all district hospitals. Many district hospitals had the plants.

"We need liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in case there is third wave. We have enhanced the capacity of storage facilities in medical colleges too. Still, we may need supply of LMO to some extent from other places if there is a third wave", he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Swachhata Ambassadors to celebrate cleanliness week

He said the government had procured medicines, PPE kits and other things required in case these were needed.

"There is constant monitoring of the preparedness from the Centre. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is monitoring the situation across the state. Our team of authorities in the state is also engaged in the same", he said.

In reply to a question the minister said a comparison between public health system and private sector should not happen. Both complement each other. However, after the second wave, public health system was augmented comprehensively.

The minister said vaccination was another major effort to keep the third wave at bay. "By September 26 we expect to vaccinate entire population for the first dose and by December end entire population would be vaccinated with both doses", he added.

"There is no dearth of vaccines but compliance with Covid protocol is the need of hour. 30,000-plus cases are being reported from Kerala despite enough vaccination. There is third wave in the US and certain other countries despite massive vaccination. Unfortunately, we are doing everything to spread Coronavirus", he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal ranks among 6 top dists in law & order

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:22 AM IST