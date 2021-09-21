Bhopal: Swachhata Ambassadors to celebrate cleanliness week

Bhopal: The Swachhata Ambassadors in the capital city have planned a week-long series of events starting from September 26 under Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to cleanliness in the city.

A felicitation ceremony would be held on September 26 for the Safai Mitras in the city.

They will celebrate September 27 as ‘Waste Segregation Day’ and September 28 as ‘Public toilet cleaning by public participation festival’.

September 29 will be the day to promote and motivate people who survive on the jobs generated from waste management.

The Swachhagrahis and Swachhata Ambassadors will visit Bhanpur Khanti on September 30. An exhibition will be held on October 1 where products made from waste will be displayed and a Bartan (utensil) Bank will be setup.

Finally on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Swachhata Divas a plough run will be held in all the wards.

The teams will motivate people to collect garbage from their surroundings on Gandhi Jayanti. The events will be held under the campaign of 75th year of Independence, Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

