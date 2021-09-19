Madhya Pradesh: Patient being treated near filth at Sardarpur CHC, lack of cleanliness irks collector

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District administration inspected the Community Health Centre in Sardarpur on Friday at 7.45 pm.

Collector Dr Pankaj Jain expressed resentment owing to the lack of cleanliness in the wards, toilets and bathrooms and raised a question on the working strategy of the Block Medical Officer.

Collector Jain inspected the OPD, X-Ray room, labour room, patientís wards, toilets and bathrooms. Collector told Dr ML Jain that he has heard a lot about his sincerity and asked him to keep it up.

Collector interacted with the patients. He inquired about the facilities being provided by the hospital after taking information about their health.

He expressed displeasure on witnessing that patients getting treatment on the bed at the back of the ward. When the patient is being treated near the filth, then it is natural that dengue will spread, he said.††

The collector gave strict instructions to the CMO Chandrakant Jain to get the place cleaned in the morning and evening.

He gave strict instructions to BMO Dr Sheela Mujalda to get the mess in the toilets and bathrooms cleaned immediately.

Collector took information from BMO Mujalda about the vaccination campaign too.

SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh, District CEO Shailendra Sharma, Dr Sangeeta Patidar were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:41 AM IST