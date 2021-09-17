NaMo NaMo: BJP workers in Bhopal recite Hanuman Chalisa, light 501 earthen lamps

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the state organised programmes to recite Hanuman Chalisa and planted saplings to celebrate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Friday, as per the state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar.

Parashar said the party workers inspired people to get the corona vaccine on this occasion under their service and dedication campaign.

Party leaders, office bearers and public representatives recited Hanuman Chalisa in temples to wish a long life to Prime Minister Modi, said the media in charge.

In the state capital Bhopal state organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat and state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani visited vaccination centers in New Market, TT Nagar etc and interacted with the people getting vaccinated.

The party workers cut a 71-feet-long cake prepared in the shape of a vaccine syringe at Lalghati square. "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Teeka" was written over the cake.

District president, BJP, Bhopal Sumit Pachairi, former district president Vikas Virani, Dr Yogendra Mukharaiah, Anil Agarwal, Rajendra Gupta, Shankar Makoriya, Aditya Agarwal, Paras Narwaria and several others were present on this occasion.

Party workers cut a 71-foot -long cake prepared in the shape of a vaccine syringe at Lalghati square | FP

Peace activist Dr Mahesh Yadav sketches portrait of PM Narendra Modi with blood on latter birthday on Friday. | FP

The state BJP secretary Rajnish Aggrawal met the people getting vaccinated and the workers engaged in service work at the vaccination center located at Anand Vidya Mandir School, Maharana Pratap Nagar Mandal.

On the other hand, the party's state vice president Alok Sharma and district president Sumit Pachairi, along with 171 Brahmins, recited Hanuman Chalisa for the Prime Minister's long life in Gufa temple.

At the same time, the workers recited Hanuman chalisa by lighting 501 lamps in the 1100 quarters Hanuman temple.

Hanuman chalisa recitation was organised by Panchsheel Nagar Mandal at Char Tamarind Hanuman temple.

On this occasion, the organizational district in-charge Mahendra Singh Yadav, circle president Priyesh Upadhyay and workers were present.

In Jabalpur, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was organized at Hanuman Mandir of Deendayal Ward, Chungi Naka.

During this, the party's state general secretary Harishankar Khatik along with the workers wished the Prime Minister for a long life.

In order to make the vaccination program successful in every mandal of Mandsaur district, party officials and senior leaders did intensive public relations. Party's national co-treasurer and MP Sudhir Gupta, state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia, district president Nanalal Atolia urged citizens to get vaccinated.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:56 PM IST