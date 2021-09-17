Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress workers sell tea, observe Unemployment Day on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers observed PM Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘Berozgari Diwas (Unemployment Day)’ on Friday. These workers set up stalls and sold tea, groundnuts besides polishing shoes.

One of the stalls that attracted most of the crowds was ‘Modi Property Mela’ stall where the workers were selling airports, railway stations etc symbolically. “We have been forced to protest like this. Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs to the youth every year. Leave aside jobs, he has made the youths jobless,” said Vivek Tripthi, chairman of media department, MP Youth Congress.

The workers at these stalls had also displayed their degrees showing how joblessness has driven them to sell tea and polish shoes.

“Youth has lost confidence in PM Modi who made tall promises. Situation has turned from bad to worse,” said Samarth Samadhia, spokesperson of NSUI, who was selling tea during the protest.

Another congress worker, Ravi Parmar, who was polishing shoes, said that Modi has proved to be a disaster for country. Besides the youth losing jobs, economy has nosedived to an extent that can’t even start something of their own. Engineers and MBA degree holders too are now struggling for jobs, he added.

