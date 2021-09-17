Madhya Pradesh: Modi is hope for not only India, but also entire world, says Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This happened for the first time in 72 years after the country’s Independence when the BJP-led government was formed at the Centre for the second consecutive time in 2019. Before this, no non-Congress government had got this opportunity. The world community was amazed and there was hope that a new era was now beginning in India. This era will, in future, undoubtedly be known as the ‘Modi era’.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country’s enemies were demoralised, terrorist activities came under control, Indians residing in other countries started respecting their Motherland, India got a chance to preside over the United Nations Council and a business-friendly environment was created in the country.

Also, India has gone ahead of all other developed countries to deal with a pandemic such as corona and produced the maximum number 75 crore vaccines in the world, so far, which is the greatest achievement of this 21st Century as well as a record of the fastest vaccine. Even during adverse conditions, India has made 7.5 crore vaccine doses available to countries that were in need of it. Only because of widespread and rapid vaccination are we now prepared to deal with a possible third wave.

PM Modi, as the leader of the BJP, has certainly proved to be a role model and guide for future generations of the party. He will also be remembered for ages as a determined, self-reliant, world guru, who developed India.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:35 AM IST