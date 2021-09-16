Madhya Pradesh: Legal opinion to be sought for FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Thursday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the RSS were objectionable and a legal opinion would be sought to see if a first information report (FIR) could be lodged with police against him.

Talking to media persons Mishra said, “Rahul Gandhi can’t understand the RSS as his original roots lie in a foreign country. He is an “Ikshadhari-hindu” who wears cap and smears tilak as per his convenience and he does religious tourism.”

Earlier on Thursday morning, former Madhya Pradesh pro-tem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma lodged a complaint at Arera Hills police station, demanding an FIR to be registered against the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi, in a foundation day function of the All India Mahila Congress, had called the BJP and the RSS "fake Hindus" as, he said, they use religion for their benefit.

Rahul Gandhi added that the BJP and RSS have diminished the powers of Goddess Lakshmi and Durga.

Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite to the BJP-RSS’s.

Rahul Gandhi had also said that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, adding that while the Congress party had strengthened these powers when in government, the BJP has diminished them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:45 PM IST