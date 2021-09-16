Bhopal: Former MP pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh pro-tem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar has lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Arera Hills Police station, sources said on Thursday.

Sharma in his complaint to police accused Rahul Gandhi of ‘insulting Hindu Gods and Goddess’. He demanded an FIR must be registered against the Congress leader.

While talking to Journalists, he said if police would not register a case against Rahul Gandhi, he would go to the court and file a petition against the Congress leader.

BJP MLA's complaint came after Gandhi's remarks at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme in New Delhi, recently.

"It is Diwali time, you have seen Lakshmijii idol, why do you worship her? Lakshmi is that power, Lakshmi means goal (lakshay). What is Durga? Durga is the power, the word Durga comes from the fort," Gandhi had reportedly said.

"They (BJP) call themselves the Hindu party and attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use the Hindu religion but they are only brokers of the Hindu religion and not Hindus," the Congress had claimed.

Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi had no right to ‘insult gods and goddesses’. “He says RSS and BJP are broker of Hindus. I say Rahul and his family members are murders of Hindus and hindu religion. Hindus always suffered when Congress was in Power in India. I must thank God that RSS came into existence in India, others Rahul Gandhi and his Congress would be killing Hindus in this country,” Sharma told journalists.

He has no right to insult our gods." Further, he slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he is not Hindu. "I think Rahul himself is not Hindu. He may belong to any other community, that's why he made such insulting comments. If we look back at historical events, Hindus always suffered when Congress was in power in India. Why didn't Congress say anything at that time?" he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:44 AM IST