Bhopal: Classical songs, Kathak recital under Gamak

BHOPAL: Classical songs and a Kathak recital were organised on Wednesday evening under Gamak. The event began with classical songs presented by Mandira Halve and a troupe from Bhopal. She started off with the Bada khayal song ‘Mero Kartar sharan…,’ in raga ‘Yaman’ and ek taal. In the same raga, she presented the Chhota khayal song ‘Ri na mane piya…’.

The event ended with a Kathak recital by Shrishti Gupta and her troupe. She began with ‘Shiv Panchakshar,’ followed by traditional bandishes of Raigarh gharana like chalan and so forth. She also presented the thumri ‘Mohe chhedo nahi shyam…’ in raag ‘Mishra Pilu’ and in taal ‘Deepchandi’.

Ustad Allahudding Khan Sangeet Evam Academy organised the hour-long online concert, streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

Singer Julfikar Ali from Bhopal and Haleem Taj from Jabalpur will present under ‘Sufiyana,’ organised by MP Urdu Academy.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:01 PM IST