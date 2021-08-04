Bhopal: Classical songs and sarod recital at Gamak

The concert ended with classical singing by Shweta Joshi and her troupe from Dhar. She began with the Bada khayal song ‘Ram naam sumar…,’ in raag Kedar. In the same raag, she presented the chhota khayal song ‘Soch-samajh mani meet piyarwa…,’ and ‘Bhaj-bhaj manuja re tu…’. She also presented dadra (sawan) ‘Kai sawan baras gaye sajana…’. Shahnawaz Hussain accompanied her on tabla and Majid Lateef on harmonium.

The event was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.