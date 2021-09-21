Bhopal ranks among 6 top dists in law & order

BHOPAL: Interacting with police officials in collectors, commissioners conference, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took SP of Neemuch and Damoh to task over deteriorating law and order situation there. He expressed his displeasure on SP Damoh as he lagged behind in imposing NSA. Damoh ranks lowest in law and order situation. Neemuch SP was rebuked for inaction against narco-smugglers. Chouhan said network of narcotics smugglers should be destroyed completely. The CM appreciated Anuppur SP for taking action against loan sharks in his district. He said that Whatsapp policing won't do. Action should continue on people engaged in spurious liquor manufacturing and trade. Community policing should be strengthened.

District performance in crime:

A category: 6 districts- Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Bhopal, Indore

B category: 24 districts including Guna, Shivpuri, Betul, Sehore, Chhindwara, Satna, Rajgarh, Khargone

C category: 25 districts including Jhabua, Ashoknagar, Seoni, Datia, Shajapur etc

Missing girls recovered 2338 under operation Muskan till August:

Indore 796, Bhopal 437, Dhar 422, Jabalpur 394, Sagar 380, Gwalior 370

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:40 AM IST